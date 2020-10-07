Amazon Expands eero Family With eero for Service Providers

Amazon AMZN unveiled eero for Service Providers in a bid to bolster Wi-Fi device offerings.



Notably, eero for Service Providers, which has been developed for internet service providers (“ISP”), is a hardware and software offering thatcombines actionable insights, advanced security measures and whole-home mesh Wi-Fi systems with real-time.



Further, the company is offering the eero 6 series that is based on the latest technology—Wi-Fi 6, which is known for its faster speed.



Amazon strives to help ISPs in delivering enhanced customer experience on the back of fast and reliable Wi-Fi via eero for Service Providers. Moreover, ISPs will be able to cater to the increasing demand for high-speed Wi-Fi.



Hence, the company is expected to witness the strong adoption of eero for Service Providers in the near term.



Notably, the new offering will be made available to ISPs from the beginning of November in the United States and Canada.

Expanding eero Family

The latest move bodes well for Amazon’s growing efforts toward expanding the family of eero, which it acquired in 2019.



Apart from eero for Service Providers, the company recently unveiled the mesh Wi-Fi systems namely eero Pro 6 and eero 6.



Notably, both routers are based on the latest technology Wi-Fi 6, which makes them ideal for providing reliable connectivity throughout a smart home.



Amazon aims todeliver enhanced user experience by supporting simultaneous connections across several devices via its new routers, which feature the Zigbee smart home hub.

Wrapping Up

Notably, expanding eero family is bolstering Amazon’s presence in the booming Wi-Fi services space.



This holds promise during the ongoing pandemic, which has made the Internet a beacon of light by helping people to cope with the new normal.



In fact, the importance of the Internet will continue to increase amid this pandemic, with the growing trend of learn-from-home and work-from-home,which requires fast and reliable Internet connectivity.



Hence, Amazon remains well-poised to capitalize on this coronavirus outbreak-led upbeat scenario, with its robust eero hardware and software offerings.



However, escalating coronavirus outbreak-related expenses remain major concerns as they might hurt the company’s profitability in the near term.

