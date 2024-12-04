Amazon exec Herrington sells 3,500 common shares

In a regulatory filing, Amazon CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores Douglas Herrington disclosed the sale of 3,500 common shares of the company on December 2 at a price of $210 per share.

