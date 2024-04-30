Amazon Exceeds Expectations with Q1 Earnings

News & Insights

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) exceeded experts' expectations with its Q1 results, which it released on Tuesday (April 30). The tech giant reported net income of US$10.4 billion, a 235 percent increase over Q1 2023's US$3.1 billion.

This works out to US$0.98 per diluted share, much higher than analysts’ average estimate of US$0.83 per share.

The company’s net sales totaled US$143.3 billion during Q1, a 13 percent increase compared to the year-ago period. North American sales accounted for the largest portion at US$86.3 billion, up 12 percent year-on-year.

The segment with the highest growth was Amazon Web Services (AWS), which rose 17 percent to US$25 billion.

“The combination of companies renewing their infrastructure modernization efforts and the appeal of AWS’s AI capabilities is reaccelerating AWS’s growth rate,” Amazon President and CEO Andy Jassy said in a press release.

This trend could continue as businesses prioritize digital transformation and seek to leverage artificial intelligence (AI).

Operating income also saw significant growth, increasing to US$15.3 billion compared to Q1 2023's US$4.8 billion. AWS took the lead, bringing in operating income of US$9.4 billion, up 84 percent year-on-year. This impressive performance highlights the strategic importance of AWS to Amazon’s overall business strategy and its capacity to drive profitability.

Other highlights from the quarter include further collaboration with NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and the increasing adoption of AWS’ generative AI capabilities in a wide variety of sectors, including healthcare, banking and automotive. Amazon’s investments in infrastructure and commitment to innovation are also noteworthy.

Looking ahead, Amazon anticipates net sales of between US$144 billion and US$149 billion in Q2, which would represent growth of 7 to 11 percent year-on-year, and operating income of between US$10 billion and US$14 billion.

Although this outlook falls slightly short of analysts' average expectations of US$150.1 billion in net sales for the next quarter, it reflects Amazon’s confidence in its ability to maintain a strong financial performance.

The market reacted positively to the Q1 report, with Amazon’s share price jumping from a close of US$175 to US$186 in after-hours trading, just minutes after the findings were released.

Amazon's share price had stabilized below US$180 as of 6:00 p.m. EDT. Overall, the company's Q1 results demonstrate its resilience and ability to drive growth, even in a challenging economic environment.

