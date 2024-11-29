Amazon employees to protest from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, NBC reports

Amazon employees in over 20 countries, including the U.S. and the UK, plan to hold protests or go on strike between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, NBC News’ Daniel Arkin reports citing organizers. The “Make Amazon Pay” protests are meant to “hold Amazon accountable for labor abuses, environmental degradation and threats to democracy,” according to organizers UNI Global Union and Progressive International.

