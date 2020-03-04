Amazon Employee In Seattle Tests Positive For Coronavirus

(RTTNews) - An Amazon employee in Seattle has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to reports citing an internal memo sent by Amazon to its employees in Seattle and Bellevue.

The employee, who reportedly works in the Brazil office building, located blocks away from the Amazon Spheres greenhouse domes in Seattle, Washington, went home on February 25 after feeling sick and has not returned to work since.

On Tuesday, Amazon received information that the employee tested positive for COVID-19. The company is supporting the affected employee, who is currently in quarantine, according to reports.

Amazon has also instructed all its employees who were in close contact with the sick employee to stay at home, watch for symptoms and seek medical attention if needed. It has more than 45,000 employees in Seattle and a coronavirus outbreak in could have serious consequences. Amazon is based in Seattle, Washington state.

Washington state is currently grappling with a coronavirus outbreak and has reported nine deaths related to coronavirus, while the number of confirmed cases is now 27. All the nine casualties in state and in the U.S. were reported in Kirkland, a suburb of Seattle in Washington.

Several major U.S. companies are avoiding attending major events, or curbing travel plans of their employees amid worries about the global spread of the coronavirus.

Twitter said Monday that is strongly encouraging all employees globally to work from home due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. On Sunday, Twitter suspended all non-critical business travel and events.

Google has canceled its flagship I/O developers' conference, which was scheduled for May in Mountain View, California. The tech giant also has halted all international travel for its employees.

Facebook too has called off its annual F8 developer conference to be held in May due to "growing concerns around COVID-19." The company said it plans to replace the in-person F8 event with locally hosted events, videos and live-streamed content.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.