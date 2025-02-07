Amazon Earnings: Big Tech Knows AI Is the Ultimate Jackpot

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Over the past two weeks, the world’s biggest technology companies – including Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Meta (META), and Tesla (TSLA) – have all reported earnings.

These quarterly results have been pretty stellar. But the conference calls and investor presentations are what offer Wall Street insight into how these Big Tech companies feel about the current state of the AI trend.

And the key takeaway there? Big Tech is beyond bullish – and they’re all putting their money where their mouth is.

First to report were Microsoft, Meta, and Tesla. All three spent a ton of time on their conference calls talking about new AI product and service offerings launching in 2025. And while that bodes very well in and of itself, it was something else entirely that really piqued our attention…

The firms’ capital expenditures (capex).

How Big Tech Capex Is Bullish for AI

At first glance, that may seem counterintuitive. Most often, expenditures are something a company wants to minimize. Since it directly affects free cash flow, it usually has a significant impact on a firm’s valuation.

Though ironically, this Big Tech capex is supremely bullish.

How so? Well, Microsoft, Meta, and Tesla plan to spend a ton of money on developing new AI capacity this year.

Microsoft expects to drop $80 billion in capital expenditures. Meta plans to spend a little over $60 billion, and Tesla will spend about $10 billion. That’s $150 billion worth of AI infrastructure investment.

But it doesn’t even stop there.

This week, it was Amazon and Alphabet’s turn in the hot seat. Both reported earnings. And both echoed commentary from their Big Tech peers: AI is changing everything, all their customers want more, and they’ll spend heaps to make sure they can provide it.

Alphabet pointed to $75 billion in capex this year, while Amazon plans to spend a whopping $100 billion.

Collectively, Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta, and Oracle (ORCL) are expected to spend nearly $350 billion in capital expenditures this year. That is seen rising toward $400 billion in 2028.

When the world’s biggest and most powerful companies are planning to pour hundreds of billions of dollars per year into a single industry over the next several years, what should you do?

Find the best stocks to buy in that industry.

That’s what we’re trying to do in our research services… because Big Tech has spoken. The AI Boom is far from over. In fact, 2025 may be its best year so far.

