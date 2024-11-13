News & Insights

Amazon to drop Fresh grocery delivery in Germany, Information reports

November 13, 2024 — 05:55 pm EST

Amazon intends to terminate its Amazon Fresh grocery delivery service in Germany, The Information’s Theo Wayt reports, citing a spokesperson. The move marks the latest example of the ecommerce giant curtailing its own grocery services and relying more heavily on partnerships with other grocers, the author notes.

