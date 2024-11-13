Amazon to drop Fresh grocery delivery in Germany, Information reports

Amazon intends to terminate its Amazon Fresh grocery delivery service in Germany, The Information’s Theo Wayt reports, citing a spokesperson. The move marks the latest example of the ecommerce giant curtailing its own grocery services and relying more heavily on partnerships with other grocers, the author notes.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AMZN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.