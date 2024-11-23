News & Insights

Amazon To Double Investment In AI Startup Anthropic To $8 Billion

November 23, 2024 — 01:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com will invest an additional $4 billion in Anthropic, bringing its total investment in the artificial intelligence startup to $8 billion. Despite the increased funding, Amazon will remain a minority investor, Anthropic stated in a blog post.

Anthropic noted that the expanded partnership designates Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its primary cloud and training partner.

The company stated that it is collaborating closely with Annapurna Labs at AWS on the development and optimization of future generations of Trainium accelerators, enhancing the capabilities of specialized machine learning hardware.

This partnership aims to establish a robust technological foundation—from silicon to software—that will drive the next generation of AI research and development. By combining Anthropic's expertise in advanced AI systems with AWS's world-class infrastructure, the collaboration seeks to deliver a secure, enterprise-ready platform that provides organizations of all sizes access to cutting-edge AI technology.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
