Amazon Donating $3.9 Mln Towards Computer Education For Underserved Communities

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com said it will donate $3.9 million to provide virtual computer science curriculum and training to 500,000 students and 12,000 teachers in 700 underserved and underrepresented communities across the southeastern U.S. state of Virginia amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The targeted schools are in rural regions like the Eastern Shore, the Tobacco Commission service region and Appalachia that may otherwise lack access to such education.

The donation, from Amazon Future Engineer program, was made to CodeVA to expand computer science education for those who are now learning from home for the remainder of the school year.

CodeVA is a statewide nonprofit organization with a mission of broadening participation in computer science by expanding access for all students to computer science literacy across the Commonwealth.

Amazon has donated the first of three $1.3 million installments to CodeVA, and these funds will help CodeVA make virtual computer science curriculum and training available to students to develop critical workforce skills while they learn from home and once they transition back to the classroom.

The retailer has already invested more than $50 million to increase access to computer science/ Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education and has donated more than $20 million to organizations that promote computer science/STEM education across the country.

In early April, Amazon.com had announced plans to donate 8200 laptops, worth more than $2 million, to elementary students in Seattle Public Schools (SPS) in Washington State to help towards the continuous learning plan during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

