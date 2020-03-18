Amazon Disables Supply Of Non-essential Items Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com (AMZN) is suspending shipments of nonessential items to its warehouses in the US and the UK following shortages caused by the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"We are seeing increased online shopping and as a result some products such as household staples and medical supplies are out of stock," the online retail giant said in a statement. "With this in mind, we are temporarily prioritizing household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand products coming into our fulfillment centers so we can more quickly receive, restock and ship these products to customers."

The company said that for products other than these, it has temporarily disabled shipment creation. The new shipment freeze will be in effect through April 5, 2020.

The company also announced that it is opening 100,000 new full- and part-time positions in fulfillment centers across the US.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.