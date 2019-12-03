US Markets

Amazon designs more powerful data center chip

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it had designed a more powerful data center processor chip, as it looks to pose a serious challenge to the domination of market leaders Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O said on Tuesday it had designed a more powerful data center processor chip, as it looks to pose a serious challenge to the domination of market leaders Intel Corp INTC.O and Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O.

The AWS Graviton 2 processor, which is estimated to be seven times faster than its previous chip, uses technology from Softbank Group Corp-owned 9984.T Arm Holdings.

Reuters reported last week that Amazon was looking to design a data center processor chip to power its cloud unit.

Data center processor chips are used in cloud computing, an area that is fast emerging as a big business.

With the new chip, Amazon is looking to reduce its reliance on processors made by Intel and AMD to power its money-spinning cloud business, AWS.

Intel currently controls more than 90% of the server processor market, with AMD controlling most of the remainder.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0344;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular