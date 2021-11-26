Amazon Depots Blocked by Climate Activists on ‘Black Friday’

‘Black Friday’, the busiest day of the year for e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) has grabbed the attention of a climate activist group called Extinction Rebellion (XR) in Britain.

As part of an international protest against the global retail giant, the group has blocked 15 Amazon depots in the U.K., the U.S., Germany, and the Netherlands.

According to Reuters, XR said that ‘Black Friday’ symbolizes “an obsession with overconsumption that is not consistent with a liveable planet.” The group also said that giant retailers like Amazon leverage consumers' desire for convenience for their own benefits by spoiling the balance in the natural ecosystem.

The activists held banners that read, “Black Fridays exploits people and planet”, “Amazon crime” and “Infinite growth, finite planet.”

In Britain, XR’s demonstrations started at about 4 am with 20 activists at the distribution center in Dunfermline, Fife. The activists stopped lorries from entering and leaving the facility but did not block employees (night shift) from leaving.

Another spokesperson for XR said, “Amazon continues to lobby the US government to fight against climate legislation while telling the public they are committed to green initiatives… They are committing the very definition of greenwash.”

The group said that it aims to reveal Amazon’s unethical business practices, which exploit customers as well as workers’ rights in the name of company profits, and also wishes to expose the wastefulness of the ‘Black Friday’.

