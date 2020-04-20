Amazon Deploys Thermal Cameras in Warehouses for Worker Safety

Amazon AMZN is making every effort to ensure the welfare of its workers amid the coronavirus-induced disruptions.



The incorporation of thermal cameras at its warehouses recently is a testament to the same.



Notably, the e-commerce giant is utilizing these cameras to accelerate the screening process of workers. These cameras require less time compared to manual forehead thermometers.



Apart from Los Angeles and Seattle, the company has set up the hardware for these cameras across six warehouses.



Further, the company is planning to implement these cameras at the Whole Foods Stores as well.



We believe all these efforts will favor the company in gaining confidence of workers, who have been protecting about the same.



Moreover, safe workers at its warehouses will help Amazon in meeting the increasing customer demand during this panic-shopping situation.



Strong Safety Measures for Workers



We note that Amazon is continuously making efforts to keep its workers safe from the highly contagious coronavirus.



Usage of thermal cameras is a noteworthy step as these cameras measure the heat emitted by people relative to their surroundings.



Apart from the latest move, it is reportedly building an in-house COVID-19 testing lab for which it has already started collecting and assembling equipments.



Further, Amazon is in talks with two medical companies — Abbott Laboratories and Thermo Fisher Scientific regarding ways to screen its warehouse workers and reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.



In fact, Amazon is trying for a testing technique that can screen more than one worker at a time. Additionally, the company is aggressively looking into a deal with a medical organization to bolster its testing efforts.



Further, workers across the company’s U.S. and European warehouses will start receiving face masks and temperature checking instruments soon.



Furthermore, the company has piloted disinfectant fogging at its fulfillment centers, sortation centers and delivery stations.



All the abovementioned endeavours will aid the company in retaining its workers during this crisis, which is crucial at this point of time.

Wrapping Up

Amazon is leaving no stone unturned to mitigate the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Further, its growing endeavors toward serving the interests of workers, customers, sellers and workers remain major positives



These are likely to instill investor optimism in the stock amid this coronavirus-induced crisis.



Moreover, healthy workers base and aggressive retail strategies are likely to help the company in meeting the rising customers demand.

All these factors are expected to continue aiding Amazon in sustaining its dominant position in the e-commerce market despite the coronavirus scare.



