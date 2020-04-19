Amazon Deploys Thermal Cameras At Warehouses

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc has deployed thermal cameras at its warehouses to screen workers for fevers, a common symptom of the Covid-19, according to reports.

The thermal cameras require less time and contact than forehead thermometers that were originally introduced by Amazon, the reports said.

The online retail giant said it has made more than 150 process changes, including enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures to new efforts like disinfectant spraying.

It also distributed personal protective gear, such as masks for employees, and implemented temperature checks across its operations worldwide.

Meanwhile, reports said Amazon has extended closure of its six warehouses in France until at least Wednesday as a row about sanitary conditions continues.

Last week, a French court ruled that the company must limit its operations to delivery of essential goods only, and conduct a thorough assessment of contagion risk at its warehouses.

