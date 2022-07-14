Amazon Delivers Biggest Prime Day Event Ever

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced Thursday that prime members purchased more than 300 million items worldwide during Prime Day 2022, making this year's event the biggest Prime Day event in Amazon's history. Prime members saved over $1.7 billion, more than any previous Prime Day event.

This year was the biggest Prime Day event for Amazon's selling partners, most of whom are small and medium-sized businesses, whose sales growth in Amazon's store outpaced Amazon's retail business.

Customers spent over $3 billion on more than 100 million small business items included in the Support Small Businesses to Win Big sweepstakes. The sales growth of small and medium-sized businesses in Amazon's store outpaced Amazon's retail business.

Prime members worldwide purchased more than 100,000 items per minute during this year's Prime Day event, with Amazon Devices, Consumer Electronics, and Home being the best-selling categories.

Prime members in the U.S. purchased more than 60,000 items per minute during this year's Prime Day event, with Consumer Electronics, Household Essentials, and Home being the best-selling categories.

