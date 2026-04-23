Amazon Deepens AI Push With Expanded Anthropic Deal: What's Ahead?

Amazon AMZN is deepening its generative-AI footprint after announcing an expanded strategic collaboration with Anthropic on April 20, 2026. Under the agreement, Anthropic has committed to spending more than $100 billion on AWS technologies over the next decade, covering Trainium2, Trainium3, Trainium4 and future generations of Amazon's custom silicon, along with tens of millions of Graviton CPU cores.



The pact secures up to 5 gigawatts of new compute capacity for training and deploying Claude models, with meaningful Trainium2 capacity coming online in the first half of 2026 and nearly 1 gigawatt of combined Trainium2 and Trainium3 capacity by year-end. Amazon, in turn, is investing an additional $5 billion in Anthropic now, with up to $20 billion more tied to commercial milestones—on top of the $8 billion it had invested since 2023.



The deal reinforces a lucrative customer lock-in for Amazon's highest-margin businesses. More than 100,000 customers already run Claude models on Amazon Bedrock, and the newly launched Claude Platform on AWS lets them access Anthropic's native console within existing AWS accounts without separate billing or credentials. This builds on Project Rainier, which houses nearly half a million Trainium2 chips. On the fourth quarter of 2025earnings call management flagged Trainium as a multi-billion-dollar annualized run-rate business growing triple digits, while AWS revenues accelerated 24% year over year—its fastest pace in 13 quarters—reaching a $142 billion run rate.



However, the strategy carries execution risks. Amazon's 2026 capital expenditure is guided at roughly $200 billion, predominantly in AWS AI infrastructure, pressuring near-term free cash flow, which stood at $11.2 billion on a trailing 12-month basis in the fourth quarter of 2025. First-quarter 2026 operating income guidance of $16.5-$21.5 billion reflects this heavy spending cycle. Whether Trainium-led capacity monetizes at the pace Amazon expects will determine how quickly this AI bet translates into sustained returns.

Rivals Microsoft and Alphabet Intensify AI Cloud Race

Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet GOOGL are matching Amazon's aggressive AI buildout with their own partnerships. Microsoft's Azure segment grew 39% in fiscal second-quarter 2026, supported by its up to $5 billion Anthropic investment tied to a $30 billion Azure compute commitment, alongside its larger OpenAI partnership. Microsoft's capital expenditure reached $37.5 billion in the December quarter. Alphabet's Google Cloud, also an Anthropic investor, reported 48% revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2025, reaching a $70 billion-plus annual run rate. Alphabet has guided 2026 capex to $175-$185 billion. Both Microsoft and Alphabet cite capacity constraints, underscoring that hyperscaler AI demand is outpacing supply.

AMZN’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate

Amazon shares have appreciated 13.9% in the past six-month period compared with the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry and the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s return of 4.1% and 5.7%, respectively.

AMZN’s 6-month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AMZN stock appears overvalued, trading at a forward 12-month price/earnings ratio of 30.93X, higher than the industry’s 25.33X. Amazon has a Value Score of D.

AMZN’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $7.72 per share, indicating an 7.67% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

Amazon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.