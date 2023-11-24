Amazon Cyber Monday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up This Year

On Amazon, Cyber Monday officially takes place on Nov. 25 this year. The major e-commerce retailer already has a list of featured deals to check out, some of which are discounted by 65% or more. So, if you’re looking to score some great discounts on tech, apparel, holiday essentials and more, Amazon’s the place to shop.

Stores With Layaway in 2023: Extending Your Purchasing Power

Find Out: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Whatever you’re in the market for, here are some of the top Cyber Monday deals on Amazon that you really shouldn’t pass up.

Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress (King)

Cyber Monday Price: $1,705.50

Several of Casper Sleep’s hybrid mattress are on sale this Cyber Monday. They can range in price from around $600 to $3,000. Deals range from about 10% to 30% off.

“This is a comfortable and supportive mattress that combines memory foam and springs. You can sleep cool with the breathable foam top layer and feel the optimal balance of softness and support from the durable base layer,” said Alex Pikovsky, the CEO of Nuoptima.

Dollar Tree: These 5 Items Are Worth Buying Now

See: Stock Up Now on These 11 Costco Items for Winter

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Toddler Playset

Cyber Monday Price: $34.99

Normally listed at $49.99, this Fisher-Price playset for toddlers is currently 30% off.

It comes with over 75 songs, tunes and phrases to help teach young kids their numbers, letters, colors and shapes. It also includes five distinct play pieces and is designed to help children with their fine motor skills.

Aldi: Best Sale Items for November 2023

Ninja SFP701 Combi All-in-One Multicooker, Oven and Air Fryer

Cyber Monday Price: $179.99

All your cooking needs in one appliance — this Ninja kitchen appliance can air fry, pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté, roast, broil and sear — among other functions. It’s 22% off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, down from its regular price of $229.99.

Ecobee New Smart Thermostat

Cyber Monday Price: $169.99

If you’re looking to improve your home efficiency, smart thermostats are a must-have.

“They learn your schedule and adjust heating and cooling for optimal comfort and energy savings,” said Alexander Havkin, regional sales manager at Ecoline Windows. “Some models allow remote control, making them convenient for busy professionals.”

This particular model is discounted by 11% this Black Friday.

Shark RV2310AE Matrix Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

Cyber Monday Price: $299.99

Amazon has an array of deals on household essentials, including Shark robot vacuum cleaners. This particular model is 40% off, but you might be able to score some other great deals on the platform, as well.

“Amazon is offering substantial discounts of up to 56% on selected Shark robot vacuums,” said Dr. Mollie Newton, the founder of PetMeTwice. “These deals simplify your home chores, making them more efficient.”

Discover: 10 Costco Meals That Are Cheaper Than Buying Takeout

Amazon Echo Dot

Cyber Monday Price: $49.99

“Cyber Monday is the best time to buy Amazon products like Kindle, Echo and Fire TV Stick. These discounts are usually the deepest you’ll find all year,” said Adil Advani, associate product owner at Securiti.

Take the latest release of the Amazon Echo Dot as an example. It’s currently listed at $49.99 — 54% off its usual price.

Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Cyber Monday Price: $339.99

Amazon devices, including smart TVs, tend to go on sale on or around Cyber Monday, as well. This particular television is 35% off its usual price. Smaller sizes, like the 43-inch and 50-inch model, are also available at a discount.

Besides smart TVs, other Amazon tech to check out includes laptops, computers, headphones and smartwatches.

Rowenta Focus Stainless Steel Soleplate Steam Iron

Cyber Monday Price: $55.75

Normally listed at $79.99, the Rowenta Focus Stainless Steel Soleplate Steam Iron is 30% off right now — and it’s not the only household essential item that benefits from this steep discount. Many other home and kitchen products are between 30% and 52% off their original price this year.

Dollar Tree Plus: 10 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

Amazon Essentials Women’s Lace-Up Combat Boots

Cyber Monday Price: $33.50

Amazon Essentials’ apparel is also on sale right now — up to 30% off on select items. This includes jackets, long-sleeved T-shirts, ankle socks, pajamas, shoes and more.

One particular deal to check out is the Amazon Essentials Women’s Lace-Up Combat Boot. It was originally $47.90, making this a steal.

80×100 HD Monocular-Telescope

Cyber Monday Price: $59.99

If you need a new telescope for hunting, bird watching, wildlife watching, hiking or other outdoorsy activities, check out this deal. It’s highly portable and comes with a high-quality lens. It’s also 8% off its original price.

Ring Video Doorbell

Cyber Monday Price: $54.99

Many Ring home security devices are on sale between now and Cyber Monday. For example, the Ring Video Doorbell with 1080p HD video is 45% off its list price.

“Consider securing comprehensive smart home security systems on Cyber Monday. Brands such as Ring and Arlo frequently offer significant discounts,” said Eugene Klimaszewski, founder of Mammoth Security, Inc. “These systems provide not only robust surveillance but also seamless integration with your smart home ecosystem. Essential features like motion detection, night vision and cloud storage enhance your home security significantly.

Find Out: 9 American Clothing Brands to Stay Away From Buying

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Cyber Monday Price: $249.00

Noise-canceling headphones are another must-have, especially if you work in a busy or loud environment.

“Look for models that offer superior sound quality and effective noise cancellation,” suggested Havkin. “They don’t just enhance music enjoyment; they also improve focus and productivity by blocking out distractions.”

The new Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are 29% off right now on Amazon.

LG UltraGear QHD 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor

Cyber Monday Price: $249.99

For any gamers looking for a great deal, check out Amazon’s gaming monitors. Some of them, like the LG UltraGear QHD 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor, are currently on sale for up to 38% off.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Amazon Cyber Monday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up This Year

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.