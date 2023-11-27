Amazon Cyber Monday 2023: 10 Things for Less Than $25 That Are Worth Buying

Cyber Monday has arrived! The season’s hottest deals are officially underway during Amazon Cyber Monday 2023 on everything from electronics to kitchen supplies. Amazon shoppers receive major discounts with many sales upwards to 50% off or even more.

If you’re an Amazon shopper on a budget, you’ve come to the right place. Check out 10 things worth buying for less than $25 on Amazon Cyber Monday.

Amazon Echo Pop

Cyber Monday Price: $17.99

One of Amazon Cyber Monday’s hottest deals is on the Amazon Echo Pop. Priced at $17.99, it’s 55% off the original listed price. The Cyber Monday pricing is applicable in every Echo Pop device color, including charcoal, lavender bloom, glacier white and midnight teal.

It’s the perfect fit when music meets Alexa. The Amazon Echo Pop is a compact smart speaker with Alexa. Ask Alexa to play music, audiobooks and podcasts from your favorite providers and fill your space with a full, rich sound.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Cyber Monday Price: $19.99

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is 50% off with an unbeatable sale price of $19.99. If you didn’t snag this buy during Amazon’s Black Friday event when it was 40% off, you won’t want to miss it on Cyber Monday.

Access more than 1.5 million movies and TV episodes for hours of endless entertainment. The Amazon Fire TV Stick includes an Alexa voice remote to control your TV with the power and volume buttons. All it takes to get set up is plugging it in and connecting to Wi-Fi.

TICARVE Car Cleaning Gel

Cyber Monday Price: $5.98

When’s the last time you cleaned out your car’s air vents or crevices like your cup holder or the dashboard? TICARVE’s car cleaning gel is a putty that cleans out your car’s or truck’s nooks and crannies and leaves no residue behind.

Originally listed at $9.99, Amazon shoppers receive 40% off via this Cyber Monday deal.

DreamSky Compact Digital Alarm Clock

Cyber Monday Price: $14.99

Not a big fan of the sound of your smartphone’s alarm? Consider investing in DreamSky’s Compact Digital Alarm Clock, which is 42% off its original listed price of $25.99.

DreamSky’s Compact Digital Alarm Clock features a smart brightness dimmer design and an adjustable alarm sound. Plug in to power the clock and add two AAA batteries (not included) for additional backup storing time and alarm settings.

Homedics SoundSleep White Noise Sound Machine

Cyber Monday Price: $11.95

Lull yourself to sleep with the relaxing sounds found in Homedics SoundSleep White Noise Sound Machine. During Amazon Cyber Monday, shoppers will receive 50% off the original listed price (valid on only the silver model).

Each machine features six digitally recorded relaxing sounds, including white noise, thunder, ocean, rain, summer night and brook. Play it for yourself or add to your baby or child’s sleep routine to help the child fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

nuLOOM Lilah Vintage Medallion Accent Rug

Cyber Monday Price: $10.55

Amazon shoppers receive 62% off when they purchase the nuLOOM Lilah Vintage Medallion Accent Rug in size 2 feet by 3 feet in light blue.

This stylish and versatile nuLOOM accent rug makes a statement in any room and is designed with resilience against everyday wear and tear. It’s also easy to clean and maintain and is kid and pet friendly.

Household Essentials Foldable Fabric Storage Bins

Cyber Monday Price: $18

Store your belongings in style with Household Essentials 80-1 Foldable Fabric Storage Bins.

Amazon shoppers receive 53% off when they purchase this set of six black bins for $18. (Please note deal discounts vary by color.)

Spiralizer 7-Blade Vegetable Slicer

Cyber Monday Price: $12.99

Swap out high carb pasta with veggie pasta using the Spiralizer 7-Blade Vegetable Slicer. Amazon shoppers receive 54% off on Cyber Monday.

The Spiralizer 7-Blade Vegetable Slicer utilizes high-carbon, cutlery-grade stainless steel blades to spiralize harder root vegetables such as sweet potatoes and turnips without breaking down. Enjoy endless creative ways of adding vegetables to your meals by using the Spiralizer’s seven blade options to slice, curl and chip veggies.

Tonka Tough Builders Building Block and Bucket Playset

Cyber Monday Price: $8.99

Give the gift of hours of building fun. Tonka’s Tough Builders Building Block and Bucket Playset is 50% off on Cyber Monday for Amazon Shoppers.

Each playset includes 25 colorful building blocks, a Tonka tough hard hat and a storage bucket that serves as a base for building.

Play-Doh Animal Adventure Set

Cyber Monday Price: $13.49

Let the kids’ imagination go wild with Play-Doh’s Animal Adventure Set. Amazon shoppers receive 55% off on Cyber Monday.

Each set includes 45 tools featuring 30 animal shapes, a tree extruder to make Play-Doh leaves and vines, texture stampers and roller cutters. Ten Play-Doh colors are also included in the set, in shades like green purple and orange, for kids to dream up awesome animal colors in their safari scenes on the easy-to-clean play mat.

