Amazon is Cutting Even More Jobs, Following the Mass Layoffs in January. Can It Maintain Its Cloud Dominance as Employees Exit?

Key Points

Amazon has eliminated thousands of AWS positions since last October.

But those AI-driven streamlining strategies could pay off over the long term.

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Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), the world's largest e-commerce and cloud infrastructure company, laid off 16,000 employees this January. Those job cuts mainly affected Amazon Web Services (AWS), its retail and operations division, Prime Video, and its human resources department.

Those reductions, along with its prior elimination of about 14,000 corporate positions last October, enabled Amazon to achieve its restructuring goal of cutting 30,000 jobs. Yet it continued pruning its workforce over the past four months, with an undisclosed number of additional layoffs across its AWS, Prime Video, MGM, and selling partner service divisions.

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Amazon's investors should monitor these layoffs closely, since it still generates most of its profits from AWS' cloud infrastructure platform. Will these job reductions hamper AWS's growth, or will they make its market-leading cloud infrastructure platform more effective?

Is Amazon actually "downsizing" AWS?

AWS controls nearly a third of the world's cloud infrastructure market, according to Canalys, putting it far ahead of its industry peers. AWS also generates the lion's share of Amazon's operating profits, so its growth subsidizes the expansion of its lower-margin retail business.

From 2020 to 2025, AWS's net sales grew at a 23% CAGR as its operating margin expanded from 29.8% to 35.4%. That makes it the company's core profit engine.

AWS also gives Amazon a firm foothold in the booming AI market. It hosts Bedrock, a platform that allows companies to remotely access multiple AI models; develops its own agentic AI tools; and produces custom AI chips. Many of the world's top AI companies, including OpenAI and Anthropic, also run their generative AI platforms on AWS.

So at first glance, it might seem silly to downsize AWS's workforce when its core business is firing on all cylinders. However, Amazon also plans to increase its capex from $131.8 billion in 2025 to $200 billion in 2026 as it expands its cloud and AI infrastructure. Therefore, Amazon is actually expanding AWS rather than downsizing it. It simply needs fewer humans -- and more AI-powered tools -- to accelerate that transformation.

Will AWS maintain its cloud dominance?

Amazon's AWS layoffs might initially seem like red flags, but they merely indicate it's streamlining itself for its next stage of growth. If AWS relies too heavily on human workers while Microsoft and Alphabet's Google ramp up their AI-driven automation efforts, it could fall behind in that cutthroat market.

In short, Amazon's job cuts at AWS and its other divisions aren't a sign of weakness. They should be considered signs of confidence in its own AI-powered automation capabilities -- and they indicate it could be a great long-term play on those secular trends.

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Leo Sun has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.