Amazon customers lodge class action over charges for returned goods

By Mike Scarcella

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com AMZN.O customers sued the online retail giant in U.S. court in Seattle, claiming they were charged for purchases that had been returned on time.

Four residents of Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri said in the proposed class action lawsuit on Tuesday that Amazon "wrongfully re-charged the purchase price and applicable taxes" for their returns.

Amazon had "knowledge of its systemic failure to deliver on its promise of refunds for timely returned items," they said.

A spokesperson for Amazon on Wednesday had no immediate comment.

The new lawsuit comes as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has been said to be preparing to file a complaint accusing Amazon of anticompetitive business practices.

Amazon separately faces pending consumer antitrust lawsuits in Seattle over its pricing policies. California is also suing Amazon in state court over its business practices. Amazon has denied wrongdoing in the cases.

Amazon's customer return practices have resulted in "substantial unjustified monetary losses by those who either do not notice" they have been charged or were "deterred by the inconvenience of having to figure out what happened and how to fix it," Tuesday's lawsuit said.

The plaintiffs, represented by law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, are seeking class action status on behalf of millions of U.S. residents over the past six years who were allegedly charged by Amazon after returning purchases on time and in their original condition.

The plaintiffs are asking for triple damages under Washington state's consumer protection act, in addition to other relief. Their lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Quinn Emanuel has sued Amazon before. The large, national firm is among a group of law firms representing consumers who accuse Amazon of artificially inflating the prices for goods on the company's website. That case is pending, and Amazon has denied any liability.

The case is Abbott v. Amazon.com Inc, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, No. 2:23-cv-01372.

For plaintiffs: Alicia Cobb, Matthew Hosen and Andrew Schapiro of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan; Aaron Zigler of Zigler Law Group

For Amazon: No appearance yet

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

((Mike.Scarcella@thomsonreuters.com;))

