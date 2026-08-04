Amazon Crossed $3 Trillion for the First Time Monday. Another 31% Puts It in the $4 Trillion Club.

Key Points

Amazon closed Monday at $284.02, up more than 4%, putting its market value above $3 trillion for the first time.

Reaching $4 trillion would take about a 31% gain from here, or a stock price around $371.

Second-quarter operating income rose 43% year over year to $27.5 billion, led by Amazon Web Services.

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Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) closed at $284.02 on Monday, up more than 4% for the day and at a record high. That price values the e-commerce and cloud computing giant just above $3 trillion -- a level it had never reached before. Getting from here to a $4 trillion valuation takes about a 31% gain -- a stock price around $371.

Amazon wouldn't be the first to arrive. Nvidia is already worth about $5 trillion, and Alphabet sits at about $4.6 trillion.

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The rest of the climb would likely be driven by the same catalyst that propelled it to $3 trillion: profit growth. And I think the current pace covers the distance with room to spare.

The growth behind the milestone

Monday's record came after last week's second-quarter report gave investors plenty to like. Net sales rose 20% year over year to $200.6 billion. Operating income climbed 43% to $27.5 billion, up from $19.2 billion a year earlier.

And growth wasn't confined to the cloud. North America sales rose 16% year over year, international sales rose 15%, and advertising revenue grew 26% year over year.

But Amazon Web Services (AWS) was the standout. The cloud computing segment grew sales 37% year over year to $42.2 billion in the second quarter, its fastest rate in 18 quarters, and its operating income rose about 63% to $16.6 billion.

The segment's economics explain why it matters so much. For every dollar of sales AWS booked in the quarter, it earned about $0.39 of operating income. The rest of Amazon earned about $0.07.

Reported net income looked even bigger ($62.6 billion, or $5.75 per share), but investors should be careful with that figure. It includes $53.4 billion of non-operating income, mostly from marking up the value of Amazon's investments in artificial intelligence (AI) developer Anthropic. That's an accounting gain, not money the stores or the cloud earned. Operating income is the sturdier yardstick.

Demand doesn't appear to be the constraint, either. CEO Andy Jassy said on theearnings callthat Amazon now plans about $220 billion of capital spending this year, up from the $200 billion it projected in February. And he said even that amount won't buy enough capacity to meet all the demand the company already has for 2026, a dynamic he believes will hold in 2027 as well.

The road to $4 trillion

The math from here is simple. Shares trade at about 31 times forward earnings estimates. A valuation like that already expects a lot, though it's arguably earned when operating income just grew 43%.

If that valuation multiple simply holds, the stock follows earnings -- and earnings would need to rise about 31% to justify $4 trillion. Growth like last quarter's, sustained for even a year, would more than cover the climb.

These milestones have also been arriving quickly across big tech. Nvidia became the first company ever to reach $4 trillion just over a year ago, in July 2025, and it has kept climbing since. Today, $4 trillion wouldn't even make Amazon the largest company on the market.

Of course, the schedule isn't guaranteed. Management's third-quarter outlook implies revenue growth cooling to 9% to 12% year over year, partly a Prime Day timing quirk the company pegged at nearly 4 percentage points. However, its operating income guidance of $22.5 billion to $26.5 billion compares with $17.4 billion a year ago, and even the midpoint of that range represents about 41% growth, so profit growth isn't forecast to slow much.

The spending cuts into near-term cash, though. Free cash flow for the trailing 12 months swung to an outflow of $7.6 billion as Amazon builds AI capacity. If the market ever sours on that trade-off, the valuation multiple could shrink, and a 31% earnings gain wouldn't move the stock as far.

Personally, I wouldn't buy Amazon because a round number is close, and I wouldn't avoid the stock because one just passed. The profits underneath the shares are growing about 40% faster than the pace the next milestone requires, and that's the figure I care about far more than any round number.

A couple of quarters of AWS deceleration could make me rethink the pace of the climb, though not the long-term destination. Ultimately, shares look attractive here -- even if Amazon doesn't achieve $4 trillion within 12 months, I don't think it's too far out on the horizon.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients do not have positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.