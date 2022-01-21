Public Companies
AMZN

Amazon could face claims by U.S. agency over union supporter's firing

Contributor
Daniel Wiessner Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Amazon.com Inc may soon face claims from a U.S. labor board that it unlawfully fired a vocal union supporter at a New York warehouse in the midst of an organizing campaign.

By Daniel Wiessner

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O may soon face claims from a U.S. labor board that it unlawfully fired a vocal union supporter at a New York warehouse in the midst of an organizing campaign.

A National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) official in Brooklyn recently found that claims involving the worker, Daequan Smith, had merit and plans to issue a complaint against Amazon unless the company settles the case, board spokeswoman Kayla Blado said in an email on Friday.

The development was first reported by Bloomberg.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A new complaint against Amazon would fuel claims by labor organizers and advocacy groups that the company uses unlawful tactics to thwart unionizing while placing profits over worker safety.

In November, a NLRB official found that Amazon unlawfully interfered with a union election at an Alabama facility in which workers overwhelmingly voted against unionizing. The results of a second election will be tallied at the end of March.

Smith worked at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York, that is the subject of a more recent election petition by a group of employees. A fundraising campaign launched on Smith's behalf in November says he was left homeless after his firing.

The NLRB has the power to reinstate workers who are fired for engaging in union activities and to compensate them for lost work, but cannot grant other types of money damages.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in New York, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Bill Berkrot)

((daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com; 518-414-0693))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Public Companies

Explore

Most Popular