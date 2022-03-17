Markets
AMZN

Amazon Completes Acquisition Of Movie And TV Studio MGM

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Amazon has completed its $8.45 billion acquisition of movie and TV studio MGM.

The move comes after the European Commission's anti-trust regulators recently ruled that there was limited overlap between the companies and that the merger would not reduce competition in the field of theatrical film and audio-visual content markets.

The retail giant said in a blog post Thursday MGM has joined Prime Video and Amazon Studios. The storied, nearly century-old studio—with more than 4,000 film titles, 17,000 TV episodes, 180 Academy Awards, and 100 Emmy Awards—will complement Prime Video and Amazon Studios' work in delivering a diverse offering of entertainment choices to customers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN MGM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular