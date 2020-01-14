Amazon Cloud Clientele Strengthens as Bundesliga Selects AWS

Amazon AMZN is focused on strengthening clientele of its cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), to expand presence in the cloud industry.



Bundesliga, the professional association football league of Germany, is the latest client of AWS. Notably, Bundesliga, which has the highest average stadium attendance globally, has gone all-in on AWS.



Further, Bundesliga’s selection of AWS as its official technology provider highlights the efficiency and reliability of AWS’ innovative cloud products and services.



Notably, Bundesliga will leverage AWS’ AI, ML, analytics, compute, database, and storage services in order to enhance the football viewing experience by developing new cloud-based services that will help in automating processes and boost operational efficiency.



Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Rekognition and Amazon Personalize, to name a few, are the services that will help Bundesliga to offer real-time predictions, personalized game footage, and marketing promotions. It will also create an individualized cloud-based media archive in real-time.



Portfolio Strength: A Key Catalyst



We believe AWS’ focus on enhancing its services offerings is likely to drive momentum across customers.



AWS recently announced a new service — AWS Wavelength — in an effort to offer low latency to customers. Notably, the new service is a combination of AWS compute and storage services, and cutting edge 5G networks.



The company also launched the preview of Amazon Braket, which is a fully-managed quantum computing service that enables customers to explore and experiment with quantum computing hardware.



Additionally, the company announced a service called Amazon Managed (Apache) Cassandra Service. Further, it announced three new security offerings – Amazon Detective, AWS IAM Access Analyzer and AWS Nitro Enclaves.

Strengthening Clientele

Amazon’s strong focus toward improving service portfolio will continue to strengthen cloud customer base.



The recent deal win is in sync with AWS’ client acquisition strategy. Apart from this, AWS acquired another client — BP, a global energy business which offers heat, light and mobility products and services.



Notably, BP is closing its European mega data centers and moving all data to AWS in order to leverage latter’s ML, analytics, storage, security, databases and compute services.



Apart from this, AWS was selected as the primary cloud provider by ProSiebenSat.1 Media. The latter has decided to automate business by leveraging ML services of AWS.



Further, Western Union selected AWS as its preferred long-term strategic cloud provider. Moreover, Klarna and Old Mutual Limited selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider.



Furthermore, AWS was recently selected by Seattle Seahawks as its cloud, ML and AI provider. Additionally, FINRA CAT chose AWS as its cloud provider for the Consolidated Audit Trail.



We believe expanding client base will continue to drive the top line of AWS in the near term as well as the long haul.



We believe expanding cloud services portfolio will continue to help AWS in winning clientele, which in turn will aid its dominance in the cloud computing market that is becoming intensely competitive due to strengthening cloud initiatives by Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google and Alibaba BABA.



