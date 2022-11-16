'Amazon Clinic' Will Offer Affordable Online Healthcare in 32 States

Amazon continues to add new service offerings to meet the needs of its customers. The online retailer's newly introduced Amazon Clinic will offer affordable virtual healthcare solutions to people in 32 states. Since healthcare is so costly in this country, this resource will likely be welcome news to budget-conscious households.

Introducing Amazon Clinic

There may come a time when you need prompt care for a common health issue and can't get an appointment with your regular doctor. Amazon Clinic could help.

Amazon Clinic enables patients to get virtual care for common healthcare needs at their convenience, whether at home or on the go. No appointment is required.

Adults between the ages of 18 and 64 can get affordable care for some of the most common health conditions including hair loss, seasonal allergies, dandruff, migraines, conjunctivitis, and acne. Prices are upfront, and treatment is provided quickly.

While the service only offers support for a limited number of common conditions, Amazon plans to add more conditions later.

Health insurance is not accepted as payment. However, the platform may accept insurance at a later time. Amazon Clinic is HSA and FSA-eligible.

This online service is available in 32 states -- with plans to serve more states in the future.

At the time of writing, this online healthcare service is not yet available in the following locations: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, and West Virginia.

How to use this virtual health service

Amazon Clinic is message-based and doesn't require patients to use video chat or live chat functionalities. To get started, patients must choose an available online clinic and fill out an intake questionnaire. For some conditions, patients may need to provide photos.

The customer and clinician can message back and forth through the portal, and the clinician will provide a personalized treatment plan. If virtual care isn't the right fit for the health issue you're experiencing, you'll be told so beforehand.

The cost of care varies by provider, but prices are displayed upfront. The cost is often equivalent to or less than the average copay. Consultation prices include ongoing follow-up messages with a clinician for up to two weeks after the initial consultation.

Prescription costs aren't included in the cost of service. If a prescription is needed, patients can fill it through Amazon Pharmacy or any other pharmacy. You can use health insurance to pay for prescription drugs.

Don't ignore alternative healthcare solutions if money is tight

Amazon Clinic is just one way to seek affordable medical care.

Alternative solutions beyond traditional medical offices and hospitals can offer ways to keep medical costs manageable. Another option to explore is low-cost medical clinics in your community. These clinics may have income guidelines, but could be a way to save on care.

If you have medical insurance and need help with a minor health issue, you may want to check with your health insurance provider to see if they offer no-copay virtual appointments.

Convenient healthcare solutions like Amazon Clinic may enable more people to get the medical care they need, no matter their current financial situation.

Review our personal finance resources for additional ways to save money on everyday expenses.

