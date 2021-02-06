Amazon Clicks Buy, Orders Over 1,000 Natural Gas Engines for Its Fleet

Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to tackling climate change, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is reducing the carbon footprint of its vehicle fleet. According to Reuters, Amazon has ordered more than 1,000 engines from a joint venture between Cummins (NYSE: CMI) and Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT). Citing a source familiar with the deal, Reuters reported that the more than 1,000 engines -- that will power Amazon's vehicles operating between warehouses and distribution centers -- are capable of running on both renewable and non-renewable gas.

In a statement regarding the deal provided to Reuters, the company said that "Amazon is excited about introducing new sustainable solutions for freight transportation and is working on testing a number of new vehicle types including electric, CNG [compressed natural gas], and others."

While the order from the Cummins-Westport joint venture is the most recent effort that Amazon has made toward shifting its vehicle fleet away from conventional engines, it's far from the only noteworthy deal the company has inked. Last October, Amazon announced an order for 100,000 electric delivery vans from Rivian.

With President Biden, a strong advocate for renewable energy options, taking office last month, investors have flocked to green energy stocks. Westport's stock, for example, has ripped 62% higher year to date; moreover, Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE), a leading supplier of natural gas for the transportation industry, has risen 65%. Operating more than 550 natural gas fueling stations, Clean Energy Fuels brands itself as "the only natural gas fueling solutions provider in the industry to offer CNG, LNG, & RNG fueling."

