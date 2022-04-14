Amazon CEO says not adding cryptocurrency as payment option anytime soon - CNBC

April 14 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said the e-commerce giant is not close to adding cryptocurrency as a payment option to its retail business, in an interview with CNBC on Thursday.

He also said it might be possible to sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its e-commerce platform.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

