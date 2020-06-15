Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is willing to testify before congress - letter

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos is willing to testify to a congressional panel investigating potential violations of antitrust law by big tech firms, according to a letter to the committee.

A letter to key members of the House Judiciary Committee said that Bezos would be available to testify this summer.

A copy of the letter was seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.