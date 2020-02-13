Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Buys Beverly Hills Mansion For $165 Mln

(RTTNews) - Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has reportedly bought a $165 million mansion in Los Angeles. This is said to be the most expensive home sold in California.

According to reports, Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were hunting for a mega mansion in Bel Air and Beverly Hills, with plans to spend in the $100 million to $200 million range for it.

The 9-acre Beverly Hills property called Warner Estate that Bezos purchased was originally built in the 1930s for Jack Warner. It was bought for $47.5 million in 1990 by media mogul David Geffen, who now sold it to Bezos.

The property features a 13,000-square-foot mansion with expansive terraces, sprawling gardens, several guest houses, a tennis court a swimming pool and its own 9-hole golf course.

He also bought a plot of undeveloped land in Los Angeles for $90 million from the estate of Paul Allen, Microsoft's co-founder who died in 2018, reports said.

Earlier in the year, Bezos had purchased three New York apartments in a deal valued at around $80 million. The three units at 212 Fifth Avenue would total over 17,000 square feet.

According to regulatory filings, the world's richest man has sold more than 2 million shares of Amazon this month, for more than $4 billion. The transactions are part of a pre-arranged trading plan.

Bezos has recently said he plans to sell stock worth about $1 billion every year to fund his space startup, Blue Origin.

According to calculations by Bloomberg, Bezos' stock sale is now valued at more than $14 billion, with most of the sales occurring during the past four years. Bezos still owns about a 11 percent stake in the e-commerce giant, worth $115.5 billion.

His latest stock selling spree came after Amazon touched a market capitalization of $1 trillion, joining fellow tech giants Apple, Google and Microsoft in the trillion-dollar club.

Bezos has also expressed interest in purchasing the streaming rights to World Wrestling Entertainment or WWE content.

