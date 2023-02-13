US Markets
Amazon CEO doubles down on grocery store business - FT

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

February 13, 2023 — 04:28 pm EST

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O Chief Executive Andy Jassy has vowed to double down on the ecommerce giant's struggling grocery store business, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Jassy blamed a lack of normalcy during the pandemic for a series of stumbles and said the company was ready to "go big" on bricks-and-mortar stores, the report added.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company has paused expansion of its Fresh supermarkets and cashier-less convenience stores until it finds the right recipe for success, Jassy said, in a rare appearance on the company's quarterly results call earlier this month.

For the time being, the company has closed some grocery shops and impaired certain assets. It took a $720 million charge from such actions in the fourth quarter, its chief financial officer said earlier this month.

