Amazon CEO Donates $100 Mln To Support Dependents On Foodbanks

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is donating $100 million to food banks across the U.S. to support poor people who cannot afford food during this coronavirus crisis.

Bezos made a $100 million gift to Feeding America, one of the largest U.S. nonprofit focused on food security. Feeding America will distribute the funds to their national network of food banks and food pantries, helping those in need.

"Even in ordinary times, food insecurity in American households is an important problem, and unfortunately COVID-19 is amplifying that stress significantly," Bezos said on Instagram. "Millions of Americans are turning to food banks during this time."

"Feeding America will quickly distribute the funds to their national network of food banks and food pantries, getting food to those countless families who need it," Bezos added.

"We are deeply grateful for Jeff Bezos's generous $100 million contribution to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund," Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said. "Countless lives will be changed because of his generosity."

Globally, the virus continues spread like wildfire as the number of infected people crossed a million, with the highest number of cases being reported in the U.S. at 244,769 cases. The death toll has surpassed 56 thousand globally.

