Amazon Canada asked to shut Brampton facility, workers to self isolate for 14 days

Amazon.com Inc's Canada division has been ordered to close its Brampton facility in South Ontario, with workers being asked to self-isolate for 14 days, according to a statement from Peel Public Health.

Over the past few weeks, the rate of COVID-19 infection across Peel has been decreasing while the rate inside this facility has been increasing significantly, the statement added. (https://bit.ly/38uDnOn)

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/AMAZON.COM (URGENT)

