Amazon Canada asked to shut Brampton facility, workers to self isolate for 14 days

March 12 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's Canada division has been ordered to close its Brampton facility in South Ontario, with workers being asked to self-isolate for 14 days, according to a statement from Peel Public Health.

Over the past few weeks, the rate of COVID-19 infection across Peel has been decreasing while the rate inside this facility has been increasing significantly, the statement added. (https://bit.ly/38uDnOn)

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/AMAZON.COM (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.