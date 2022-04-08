US Markets
Amazon calls for election re-run after workers voted for first U.S. union

Amazon.com Inc on Friday called for a re-run of an election after workers at a New York City warehouse voted to create the company's first U.S. union, claiming in a statement that actions by the U.S. labor board and worker-organizers suppressed the vote and denied staff their voice.

The U.S. National Labor Relations Board had no immediate comment. An attorney for the Amazon Labor Union did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

