US Markets
AMZN

Amazon calls for dialogue with India's Future amid raging legal dispute

Contributors
Aditya Kalra Reuters
Abhirup Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday proposed a dialogue with its warring partner Future Group to end legal battles over a contractual dispute that has soured relations between the two sides.

By Aditya Kalra and Abhirup Roy

NEW DELHI, March 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O on Thursday proposed a dialogue with its warring partner Future Group to end legal battles over a contractual dispute that has soured relations between the two sides.

Amazon's counsel Gopal Subramanium made the proposal during a hearing before India's Supreme Court, where he said the "whirlpool" of litigation was being dragged for too long.

"All that I'm saying is lets at least have a conversation. We cannot allow the spinners' wheel to continue like this," Subramanium told the court.

In response, a counsel for Future Group agreed to hold talks with Amazon. The judges said the two sides can take 10 days to reach a possible solution.

Amazon has successfully stalled Future's $3.4 billion asset sale to Indian rival Reliance RELI.NS since 2020 by citing violation of certain contracts. Future denies any wrongdoing, but the U.S. firm's position has been backed by a Singapore arbitrator and Indian courts so far.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

((aditya.kalra@tr.com; +91-11-49548021; Twitter @adityakalra;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular