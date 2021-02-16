Amazon Calls for Congress to Double the Minimum Wage to $15

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is calling on Congress to pass the Raise the Wage Act and more than double the minimum wage. Because the e-commerce giant increased the minimum starting pay for its employees to $15 per hour back in 2018, it believes that's the least "anyone in the U.S. should earn for an hour of labor."

The online retailer wrote in a blog post that it created more jobs in the last decade than any other company, and they pay over twice the federal minimum. It says in most parts of the country, the starting pay is actually above $15 per hour.

Image source: Getty Images.

Amazon lauded the sponsors of the Raise the Wage Act because of the benefits it would provide millions of Americans while giving the economy a boost. The bill raises the minimum wage to $9.50 an hour this year, $11 in 2022, $12.50 in 2023, $14 in 2024, and finally $15 per hour in 2025.

But the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office notes that while 900,000 people would be lifted out of poverty by the bill, it would destroy far more jobs, with 1.4 million people losing their positions. Both the National Retail Federation and the National Federation of Independent Business oppose the measure.

Because Amazon also has a very profitable cloud services business, its operating margins of around 6% last year make it more easily able to afford the higher wage rate. Other companies, however, operate on much narrower margins.

Supermarket chain Kroger, for example, had operating margins around 2.7% recently, while toymaker Mattel is barely breaking even. Still others are operating at a loss because of the pandemic, though if the bill had been law, they would have been responsible for paying the higher wages.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.