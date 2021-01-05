Commodities
Amazon buys 11 aircraft to expand air cargo fleet

Ayanti Bera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK MAKELA

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O said on Tuesday it bought 11 Boeing 767-300 aircraft, as it looks to quicken delivery with an expanded fleet.

The aircraft, including seven from Delta Air Lines DAL.N and four from WestJet Airlines, will join Amazon's air cargo network by 2022, the online retailer said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

