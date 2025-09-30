Amazon' Buy With Prime Expands With New Brands Dearfoams And Baggallini

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) Tuesday announced that Buy with Prime, a direct-to-customer (DTC) offering, is now available for products from two leading lifestyle brands: Dearfoams and Baggallini.

Buy with Prime helps brands to grow their business by offering Prime shopping benefits, including fast, free delivery, easy returns, and 24/7 shopper support, directly on their own website. Buy with Prime first launched on Dearfoams.com this summer. Following strong customer adoption and sales, the brand expanded the offering to more than 50 products across its site. RG Barry Brands then expanded Buy with Prime to Baggallini.com, making it available on over 40 of Baggallini's best-selling bags.

"At RG Barry Brands, we're committed to making life easier and more comfortable," said Corinne Baker, Senior Vice President, DTC, E-Commerce & Marketplaces at RG Barry Brands. "Buy with Prime extends that promise to the shopping experience itself, whether it's Dearfoams delivering comfort in every step or Baggallini's signature style. The shopping experience now matches our product experience: effortless and built with our customers in mind."

