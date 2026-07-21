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Amazon Business Breaches $60 Bln In Annualized Gross Sales In Q2

July 21, 2026 — 09:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced Tuesday that Amazon Business has breached the $60 billion mark in annualized gross sales in the second quarter, helping over 11 million organizations worldwide simplify their business buying.

Amazon Business is being used by organizations of all sizes, from hospitals and schools to factories and hotels, to buy what they need to operate. It offers AI-powered tools, business-relevant selection, everyday low prices, delivery fleets purpose-built for businesses, and expanded Prime Business membership benefits.

Amazon Business has boosted its selection by nearly 30% globally this year, with expansion in categories like repair tools, fresh groceries, and office furniture.

In the first half of 2026, more than 1.8 million new organizations joined Amazon Business.

Since its launch in the U.S. in 2015, Amazon Business has grown to serve organizations across 11 countries, including hundreds of thousands of small business customers and 97 of the Fortune 100 companies.

Last year, Amazon Business-specific discounts saved organizations more than $1 billion worldwide, while Prime Business members saved more than $880 million in shipping fees globally last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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