Amazon Brings Its Freetime Kids Service to Fire TV

Amazon is bringing its Freetime kids service to Fire TV, starting with its Fire TV stick devices: The app allows parents to set age limits, content restrictions, and even limit the amount of time their little ones spend watching TV every day.

Freetime apps previously launched on Amazon’s Fire tablets, as well as iOS and Android mobile devices. Amazon is also making Freetime available through Alexa-enabled smart speakers.

However, these apps really only make sense if you also pay for Amazon’s Freetime Unlimited subscription. Feetime Unlimited subscribers get ad-free access to movies and TV shows from LEGO, Amazon Studios and Mattel, as well as select titles from the Prime Video catalog.

Amazon charges consumers $4.99 per month for access to its Freetime unlimited tier, with a $2 monthly discount for Prime subscribers. Families with multiple kids can get individual profiles, and access to multiple streams, for $9.99 per month ($6.99 for Prime subscribers).

The new Freetime app for Fire TV will roll out on Fire TV sticks and Fire TV devices first, and then come to select Fire TV edition TV sets in the near future.

In addition to the Freetime app for Fire TV, Amazon also announced a dedicated Kindle Fire Kids Edition device Monday. The kid-friendly e-reader comes with a year of free access to Freetime Unlimited, as well as an extended warranty and a cover, and costs $110.

