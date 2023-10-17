Amazon, Booking.com, Expedia And Others Form Coalition To Combat Fake Reviews

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN), Booking.com, Expedia Group, Glassdoor, Tripadvisor, and Trustpilot have formed the Coalition for Trusted Reviews to stop fake reviews.

The newly formed coalition of companies are from e-commerce, travel, employment and other industry and plan to work together against a common issue that affects across their industries, i.e. fraudulent online reviews.

The companies say they "will define best practices for hosting online reviews and sharing methods of fake review detection, aiming to stop fake reviews at the source."

The group has agreed to engage in several key areas to protect consumers and partners from fake reviews, working to help ensure the public is not misled by fraudulent content.

The group will engage with academics and public policy leaders to promote the benefits to consumers of review content and support industry efforts to combat fake reviews from being published.

"Customer reviews are an important part of the shopping experience, and the goal of this coalition is to ensure every review reflects customers' actual experiences," said Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon's vice president of Worldwide Selling Partner Services. "Amazon is aggressively fighting fake review brokers to protect our customers and selling partners, but these fraudsters are a global problem, impacting multiple industry sectors. Through greater collaboration and sharing across industries, including information on fraudsters' tactics and how they operate, we can more effectively shut down fraudulent review activity, deter other bad actors from attempting to game our systems, and protect more consumers."

