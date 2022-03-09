US Markets
Amazon board approves 20-for-1 stock split, $10 bln share buyback

Chavi Mehta Reuters
March 9 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O said on Wednesday its board approved a 20-for-1 split of the e-commerce giant's common stock, as well as authorized the repurchase of up to $10 billion of its stock.

Shares of Amazon rose 8% in extended trading.

Trading is expected to begin on a split-adjusted basis on June 6, the company said in a filing.

