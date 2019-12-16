US Markets

Amazon blocks sellers from using FedEx for Prime shipments - WSJ

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Amazon.com Inc is blocking third-party sellers from using FedEx Corp's network for delivery of its Prime shipments, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing a company email.

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O is blocking third-party sellers from using FedEx Corp's FDX.N network for delivery of its Prime shipments, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing a company email.

The ban on FedEx's ground delivery services, set to start this week, is due to a decline in performance, the Journal reported.

Amazon and FedEx did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0344;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular