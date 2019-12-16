Amazon blocks sellers from using FedEx for Prime shipments - WSJ

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O is blocking third-party sellers from using FedEx Corp's FDX.N network for delivery of its Prime shipments, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing a company email.

The ban on FedEx's ground delivery services, set to start this week, is due to a decline in performance, the Journal reported.

Amazon and FedEx did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

