Amazon blocks sellers from using FedEx for Prime shipments

Adds Amazon, FedEx comments, changes sourcing

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.Osaid on Monday it is blocking third-party sellers from using FedEx Corp's FDX.Nground network to deliver its Prime shipments.

Sellers can, however, continue to use FedEx's plane-based services to fulfil Prime shipments, according to Amazon.

This comes after Amazon ended its partnership with FedEx for both its ground and plane-based express services this year in a move to build its own delivery network.

This is likely to affect only a small number of sellers but "limits the options for those small businesses on some of the highest demand shipping days in history", a FedEx representative said.

The ban on FedEx's ground delivery services, set to start this week, is due to a decline in performance in shipments during the holiday season, the Wall Street Journal reportedearlier in the day.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0344;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.