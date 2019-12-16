US Markets

Amazon blocks sellers from using FedEx for Prime shipments

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it is blocking third-party sellers from using FedEx Corp's ground network to deliver its Prime shipments.

Adds Amazon, FedEx comments, changes sourcing

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.Osaid on Monday it is blocking third-party sellers from using FedEx Corp's FDX.Nground network to deliver its Prime shipments.

Sellers can, however, continue to use FedEx's plane-based services to fulfil Prime shipments, according to Amazon.

This comes after Amazon ended its partnership with FedEx for both its ground and plane-based express services this year in a move to build its own delivery network.

This is likely to affect only a small number of sellers but "limits the options for those small businesses on some of the highest demand shipping days in history", a FedEx representative said.

The ban on FedEx's ground delivery services, set to start this week, is due to a decline in performance in shipments during the holiday season, the Wall Street Journal reportedearlier in the day.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0344;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular