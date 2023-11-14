Amazon Black Friday 2023: 9 Things for Less Than $25 That Are Worth Buying

Holiday shoppers can still enjoy Black Friday shopping on a budget. Amazon has more than a few amazing Black Friday deals across departments including kitchenware, beauty, toys and more with price tags well under $25.

From family members to friends, find a gift for everyone during Amazon’s Black Friday sales event without breaking the bank. Add these nine buys for less than $25 to your holiday shopping list.

Conair Double Ceramic Hair Dryer

Price: $15.99

If you need a new hair dryer, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better deal offered on the Conair double ceramic hair dryer. It features a Cool Shot button to lock hairstyles in place, rocker switches for easy handling and three heat and two speed custom dryer settings for different hair types.

Originally listed on Amazon for $34.99, the Conair double ceramic hair dryer is 54% off at $15.99.

BAIMEI Gua Sha & Jade Roller

Price: $7.99

Give the gift of self-care at a low price. BAIMEI’s Gua Sha and Jade Roller works to lift and energize skin, helping to reduce facial puffiness and relieve muscle tension.

Originally priced online for $15.99, the BAIMEI Gua Sha and Jade Roller is 50% off at $7.99.

LEGO Classic Building Toy Set

Price: $22.49

Let kids enjoy hours of creative play with the LEGO classic building toy set. Originally priced online for $34.99, Amazon shoppers only pay $22.49 and receive 36% off.

This collection includes 484 LEGO bricks in 35 different colors. Parts include windows, toy eyes, 18 tires and toy wheel rims which can be placed on the green baseplate for kids and a container to use for toy storage.

Royal Craft Wood Charcuterie and Cheese Boards Set

Price: $14.97

Whether you’re using it as a gift during a White Elephant gift exchange or as a present for a new neighbor, everyone is sure to love the Royal Craft Wood charcuterie and cheese boards set.

This serving tray doubles as a charcuterie board or cheese board, depending on your event. Deep grooves on either side help keep various deli meats, cheeses, crackers, fruit and olives in place and you can easily clean it using mild soap and warm water. Originally priced at $22.97, Amazon shoppers receive 35% off and only pay $14.97.

Lodge Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet

Price: $19.90

Meet your new go-to pan in the kitchen. This Lodge cast iron pre-seasoned skillet makes the perfect kitchen tool for all home cooks. If you see what appears to be rust upon receiving it, don’t panic. This is oil baked into the iron which helps prevent these Lodge skillets from rusting.

While there are a wide variety of skillet sizes for sale on Amazon, this Black Friday sale is specific to the 10.25-inch Lodge skillet. Amazon shoppers will receive 42% off the original listed price of $34.25.

S’well Prep Food Glass Bowls

Price: $19.95

This is a great deal for the food prepper in your life. S’well’s set of four food prep glass bowls is now on sale for $19.95. This is 43% off from the original listed price of $34.99.

Prep your meals in style. Each S’well bowl is marked with handy measurement and made of durable glass with pop-top lids. When we crunch the numbers, Amazon shoppers pay just under $5 per bowl.

Nine West Women’s Bracelet Watch

Price: $19.45

This Black Friday gift is perfect for your favorite fashionista. Nine West’s women’s bracelet watch features a light rose gold dial with embossed flower designs and a rose gold adjustable link bracelet.

Originally priced online for $36.75, this Nine West women’s bracelet watch is 47% off at $19.45.

Hamilton Beach Belgian Mini Waffle Maker

Price: $23.99

Gift this Hamilton Beach Belgian mini waffle maker to your favorite breakfast cook or as a lovely housewarming present. Originally listed on Amazon for $31.99, it is now 25% off at $23.99.

The Hamilton Beach Belgian mini waffle maker includes a browning share selector to cook waffles just the way you like them. It’s easy to clean and easy to store when not in use, locking the lid for compact storage in a cupboard or pantry.

ZUOSEN Princess Tent for Kids

Price: $19.32

Toddlers between ages 1 to 3 will delight in this ZUOSEN princess tent. This foldable princess tent comes with one sunroof cover, one carrying bag, one strand of LED star string lights and one princess tent box. (Please note balls are sold separately.)

Originally priced online for $26.77, Amazon shoppers will receive 28% off and pay $19.32 on this Black Friday deal.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Amazon Black Friday 2023: 9 Things for Less Than $25 That Are Worth Buying

