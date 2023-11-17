Amazon Black Friday 2023: 18 Things for Less Than $50 That Are Worth Buying

Get ready to shop Amazon’s Black Friday Deals!

The Black Friday sales event officially kicked off today with fantastic deals for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Amazon shoppers can receive more than 40% off electronics, beauty supplies, toys and more — with savings extending upwards of 70%.

Best of all, every deal on GOBankingRates’ list is under $50, so you won’t break the bank. Add these 18 Amazon Black Friday deals under $50 to your holiday shopping list.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Price: $19.99

At 50% off its original listed price, the Amazon Fire TV Stick is one of this year’s best Amazon Black Friday Deals.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick includes an Alexa voice remote with power and volume buttons to control your TV. Use it to access more than 1.5 million movies and TV episodes from your favorite streaming platforms and listen to millions of songs on platforms including Amazon Music, Spotify and Pandora.

JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless Headphones With Pure Bass Sound

Price: $24.95

Need a new pair of headphones? Amazon shoppers receive 50% off JBL Tune 501BT: Wireless Headphones when they shop during Amazon Black Friday Deals.

Fill your day with music. These headphones feature JBL Pure Bass sound and wireless Bluetooth 5.0 streaming to listen for up to 40 hours.

Grace and Stella Under Eye Masks

Price: $17.59

Everything is better in pink, including Grace and Stella Under Eye Masks. Originally listed online at $30.95, Amazon shoppers receive 43% off during Amazon Black Friday Deals.

Each package includes 24 moisturizing eye masks, which reduce puffiness, swelling and bags. When we crunch the numbers, Amazon shoppers pay about 73 cents per eye mask.

SUNUV UV LED Nail Lamp

Price: $25.99

Give yourself a gel manicure or pedicure for much less with the same nail dryer trusted by over 5 million professionals. Amazon shoppers receive 33% off in savings during Amazon Black Friday Deals when they purchase SUNUV’s UV LED nail lamp.

In addition to receiving a premium SUNUV UV LED nail lamp, shoppers also receive one adapter, one set of manicure instructions and one user manual.

Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush

Price: $35.99

Nicebay’s hair dryer brush is a serious steal during the Amazon Black Friday Deals event. Originally listed at $133.99, shoppers receive 73% off in savings and pay just $35.99.

This hair dryer brush combines all your hair styling needs into one including straightening, curling, drying and styling. Adjust airflow with low, medium and high settings and utilize its innovative cold air mode for high-speed airflow and quick cooling and styling.

CAROTE Nonstick Deep Frying Pan

Price: $39.98

Gift the cook in your life with a new saute pan. Carote’s nonstick deep frying pan includes a lid, a naturally nonstick surface that prevents food from sticking and an ergonomic design for easy maneuverability.

Originally listed at $54.99, Amazon shoppers receive 27% off during Amazon Black Friday Deals.

Yomelo 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer

Price: $30.49

During Amazon Black Friday Deals, shoppers receive 39% off their purchase of the Yomelo 9-speed digital hand mixer.

The mixer is designed for the modern kitchen and baker. It features a soft-touch handle, nine speed settings and a built-in 400-watt DC motor that is both powerful and quiet. Along with the hand mixer, Amazon shoppers also receive two flat beaters, two dough hooks, one net whisk, one storage box and three years warranty and lifetime customer service.

Whall Stainless Steel Toaster

Price: $39.99

Amazon shoppers will enjoy major savings on the Whall stainless steel toaster during Amazon Black Friday Deals. Typically priced at $139.99, this toaster is now 71% off at $39.99.

The Whall two-slice toaster features a 1.5-inch-wide slot that can be used to bake waffles and thick artisanal bread. It also includes defrost, bagel and cancel functions and is easy to clean and store.

Goodcook 5-Piece Bakeware Set

Price: $27.94

Give the gift of baking this holiday season. Goodcook’s five-piece bakeware set includes a cookie sheet, a bake and roast pan, two round cake pans and a 12-cup muffin pan to complete every kitchen.

Typically priced at $39.99, Amazon shoppers receive 30% in savings. If we do the math, this means shoppers pay about $5.58 per piece of bakeware.

Easoger Bamboo Charcuterie Board

Price: $27.99

Whether you’re gifting a newly married couple or new neighbors who love to throw parties, the Easoger bamboo charcuterie board is sure to be a hit. During Amazon Black Friday Deals, shoppers receive 44% off the original listed price of $49.99.

Crafted from premium bamboo, the charcuterie tray includes a sturdy box, three ceramic bowls designed for sauces and dips, and four serving knives. This charcuterie board set is ideal for small gatherings as well as large parties.

YETI Rambler Straw Cup

Price: $26.25

Ranked as one of Amazon’s top deals during Black Friday, shoppers receive 25% off their purchase of the YETI Rambler 26-ounce straw cup.

Designed to fit in standard-sized cup holders, the Yeti Rambler cup is made from durable stainless steel. A double-wall vacuum insulation helps protect your beverage and keep it cold or hot. A straw and lid are also included.

Utopia Bedding 100% Cotton Blanket

Price: $23.75

The ideal gift for a White Elephant exchange, Utopia Bedding’s 100% cotton blanket is now 34% off its original listed price of $35.95.

This thermal blanket is flexibly constructed with a dobby weave technique and waffle square patterns. It’s lightweight enough to drape on a couch or store in a cupboard and has an ideal weight for keeping cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

ECOMEX Ladder Shelf

Price: $42.99

This stylish ECOMEX four-tier ladder shelf is now 22% off its original price of $54.99.

Made of solid wood, the ECOMEX four-tier ladder shelf does not require assembly. Simply unfold and use when you receive the shelf. Use it to store books, art, framed photos and other accent pieces in your home. When it’s not in use, fold it up for easy storage.

Gamfeiny Baby Balance Bike

Price: $39.99

Recommended for ages 10 to 36 months, Gamfeiny’s baby balance bike is the perfect gift to introduce children to biking fun. Amazon shoppers receive 20% off during the Amazon Black Friday Deals event.

Safely ride on this balance bike made of sturdy carbon steel with a soft seat and non-slip EVA handle. No tools are required for installation, which takes three minutes.

Meland Kids Camping Set

Price: $26.94

Bring the fun of camping indoors with the Meland kids camping set. It features 30 accessories, including a pop-up tent, campfire with extendable stand, binoculars, cooking pan with pretend foods, portable carrying lunch box and much more.

Originally priced at $41.99, Amazon shoppers receive 41% off during the Amazon Black Friday Deals event.

Barbie Dollhouse with Furniture & Accessories

Price: $31.49

While many of the Barbie dollhouses on Amazon are well over $50, GOBankingRates was able to find a Barbie dollhouse with furniture and accessories priced at $31.49. That’s 30% in savings compared to its original price of $44.99.

Enjoy hours of play with this fully furnished Barbie dollhouse. The dollhouse features two levels and four play areas, including a colorful loft bed, bathroom, kitchen and dining room. Accessories include an adorable pet puppy, a dining table with a plug-and-play top, dining chairs, dishes, a cozy comforter and much more.

Fisher-Price Little People Safari Playset

Price: $49.99

At just under $50, the Fisher-Price Little People safari playset is fun and interactive for toddlers and preschool kids. It’s over 2 feet tall and includes two sides of play, five activations and six different animal habitats.

Originally listed online at $69.99, Amazon shoppers save 29% off.

Hot Wheels Toy Car Track Set

Price: $13.49

Vroom vroom! Hours of epic racing are ahead with Hot Wheels toy car track set. Originally priced at $19.90, Amazon shoppers receive 32% off during the Amazon Black Friday Deals event.

Each multipack includes 10 track pieces featuring curves, straight tracks, a city square and a bridge and one Hot Wheels vehicle. Each track piece is compatible with other Hot Wheels City sets so kids can build out the Hot Wheels course of their imaginations.

