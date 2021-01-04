Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan End Health Care Joint Venture

(RTTNews) - Haven, a joint venture of Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase formed in 2018 to provide better health care services and insurance at a lower cost to employees and families at the three U.S. companies, said Monday that it will end its independent operations at the end of February 2021.

However, the companies plan to continue to collaborate informally to design programs tailored to address the specific needs of their own employee populations, Haven said in a statement.

Amazon's own internal healthcare initiatives reportedly emerged as one of multiple stumbling blocks for Haven.

Haven had struggled to expand beyond its three partners since its inception. Haven CEO Atul Gawande stepped down in May 2020 and chief operating officer took over the day-to-day operations.

