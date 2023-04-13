Amazon Bedrock AI Drops a Bombshell in the Artificial Intelligence Arms Race

In this video, we'll take a look at Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock, Bedrock AI, and the artificial intelligence arms race that's happening between Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). We'll explore what Bedrock AI is and discuss how it could be a game changer for public cloud services and generative AI. AWS Bedrock could change everything!

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of April 13, 2023. The video was published on April 13, 2023.

