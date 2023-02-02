Amazon beats estimates for quarterly sales

Adds background, details

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales on Thursday, as the retailer's marketing blitz during the holiday period helped attract shoppers.

Amazon tapped into its huge base of Prime subscribers during the crucial holiday season with attractive early offers and discounts that helped drive business on its e-commerce platform, despite economic turbulence.

The world's biggest online retailer said it was expecting net sales of between $121 billion and $126 billion for the first quarter. Analysts were expecting $125.11 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales were $149.20 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with analysts' expectations of $145.42 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.