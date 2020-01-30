Amazon Beats Big on Q4 Bottom Line; Plus V, AMGN
Amazon AMZN shares climbed more than 13% immediately following its Q4 2019 earnings release, whereby earnings per share blew away estimates -- $6.47 per share versus $3.98 expected, on $87.44 billion in revenues than outpaced the $86.00 billion anticipated. Expectations for Q4 earnings were on the low side, both at Zacks and on the street, so take this giant bottom-line beat with a grain of salt.
Guidance for Q1 revenues were a range of $69 billion to $73 billion, which puts the current Zacks consensus on $71.34 squarely in the middle. North America revenues reached $53.7 billion, while AWS outperformed expectations to $9.95 billion for the quarter. Online sales grew 15% in the all-important holiday shopping season. Also, consider that Amazon had been the worst-performing of the Big Tech players of late, trading down year to date until today's after market.
Visa V met earnings projections of $1.46 per share on $6.05 billion in quarterly revenues, which was a smidge below forecasts. The company's Q1 Payments Volume grew 8% year over year, and it has announced a $9.5 billion share buyback program. That said, Visa shares are down more than 1% in late trading Thursday; not only did the credit card giant post a slight sales miss, but this is a company that has never once posted a negative earnings surprise -- so just meeting estimates must feel a bit strange. For more on V's earnings, click here.
Biotech major Amgen AMGN, however, posted better-than-expected results on both top and bottom lines Thursday afternoon -- $3.64 per share easily surpassed the $3.47 expected and the $3.42 per share from the year-ago quarter, and revenues of $6.2 billion pushed comfortably above expectations of $6.01 billion. Full-year 2020 guidance also moved higher than the initial Zacks consensus figures: $14.85 - 15.60 is now expected for full-year earnings on sales of between $25 - 25.6 billion, as opposed to the $14.63 and $23.18 billion analysts were looking for, respectively. Yet shares are down 2.7% in the late session, and down year to date.
Just Released: 5 Stocks Set to Double
Four Zacks experts each announce their single favorite pick with potential to gain +100% and more in the months ahead. Today, download the private Special Report that names these stocks and spotlights why their upside is so exceptional. See Stocks Now >>
Click to get this free report
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Amgen Inc. (AMGN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Visa Inc. (V): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.