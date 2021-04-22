US Markets
FWAA

Amazon-backed home tech startup SmartRent to go public in over $2 bln SPAC deal

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Amazon-backed home technology solutions provider SmartRent.com Inc said on Thursday it had agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by venture capital firm Fifth Wall, valuing the equity of the combined company at around $2.2 billion.

April 22 (Reuters) - Amazon-backed home technology solutions provider SmartRent.com Inc said on Thursday it had agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by venture capital firm Fifth Wall, valuing the equity of the combined company at around $2.2 billion.

The deal with Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I FWAA.O is expected to provide the merged entity with $513 million in gross proceeds, comprising about $155 million from investors including Koch Real Estate Investments, Baron Capital Group, Lennar Corp LEN.N and Invitation Homes.

SmartRent develops tech products for property owners and homebuilders that automate daily operational processes such as parking management, locks and thermostat operation. The Scottsdale, Arizona-based firm's customers include Lennar, Invitation Homes and Essex Property Trust Inc ESS.N.

FWAA, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) raised $345 million through an initial public offering in February.

SPACs are publicly listed shell companies that raise funds to take a private company public through a merger at a later date, allowing the private firms to sidestep a traditional IPO to enter public markets.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley are acting as co-financial advisers to SmartRent while Deutsche Bank Securities and Goldman Sachs are acting as capital markets advisors to Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FWAA LEN ESS AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular